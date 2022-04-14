David Beckham's Wedding Present For Brooklyn Costs 500 Thousand Dollars

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz recently got married at a 3.5 lavish wedding ceremony which was fully paid by Peltz's father Nelson Peltz.

Brooklyn received a wedding gift from his father former athlete David Beckham, and the wedding present was worth 500 thousand US dollars.

The wedding gift was a Vintage Jaguar 1954, the car was remodeled and underwent tons of maintenance at an automotive company that specializes in the electricity if vintage cars. The car's engine was changed into and electric car.

Meanwhile, Nicola Peltz has thanked her father for the magical wedding ceremony she had in Palm Beach.

The model took to Instagram to share a picture of her and her rich father with a caption: 'Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You’re the wind beneath my wings '