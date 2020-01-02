Dawood Hussain Undergoes Heart Surgery.. and Posts This Picture From Hospital

Kuwaiti actor Dawood Hussain underwent heart surgery several days ago and published a picture from inside the hospital afterwards, of himself alongside the attending physician.

Dawood captioned the photo:

"Thank God, Lord of the Worlds.. I ended 2019 by escaping from a health crisis thanks to God Almighty".

He continued:

"And the presence of a person who loves his work and has a wonderful human charisma ... ambassador of goodness .. everyone’s friend .. It makes you proud of the presence of doctors like him in Kuwait .. Dr. Badr Al Mahdi .. in Mubarak Hospital .. Heart Department .. Thank you from the heart that you treated .. and welcome to my list of brothers in this life.”

Dawood Hussain will participate in the series Thakirat Althel (Memory of Shadow), which is scheduled to be shown in the next Ramadan lineup.