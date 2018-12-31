Dax Shepard Shares a Picture of His Wife and Two Daughters

Bell and Shepard have been married since 2013 (Source: kristenanniebell / Instagram )

The Ranch actor Dax Shepard shared on Instagram a rare photo of his wife, Veronica Mars actress Kristen Bell, and their two daughters -- Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 4.

"Denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim gawking at a hot rod wagon. @jaylenosgarage would be SOOO thrilled :)" Shepard captioned the portrait.

Shepard snapped the image while standing behind his family as they looked at an old station wagon, which is next to a van in a parking lot.

Bell and Shepard have been married since 2013. Although they have been candid about their views on social issues and their relationship, they try to keep their children out of the spotlight.