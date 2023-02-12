Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo dies at 34

ALBAWABA - Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo died at the age of 34.

Actor Cody Longo died at the age of 34, and the news of his death was announced by his wife, Stephanie.

In her statement, she said: "Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and the best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."

A close friend of Longo's who is also his representative, Alex Gittelson shared: "Cody was such a loyal, loving, and talented person and he will be greatly missed"

Actor Cody Longo found "... lying unresponsive on his bed while asleep." https://t.co/Wnz8i4vuGa pic.twitter.com/TpM2iYD9dk — NSWPR 🐭 (@WotsOnInfo) February 12, 2023

Longo's body was found at his home on Wednesday, in Austin, Texas, he was found lying unresponsive on his bed while asleep.

The certain cause of death has not been revealed.

The actor had a very controversial past, as in 2019, Longo got arrested for assaulting a 9-year-old girl, and in 2020, he got arrested again after domestic abuse and violent attacks against his wife.