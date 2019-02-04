Dazzling! Nick Jonas Attends Gala With Elie Saab Dressed Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made headlines for her marriage to US pop singer Jonas in December (Source: nickjonas - Instagram)

Nick Jonas cracked a joke on Instagram over the weekend as he attended the second annual Learning Lab Ventures Winter Gala in Los Angeles with Priyanka Chopra, who dazzled in an Elie Saab gown.

The new bride, who made headlines for her marriage to US pop singer Jonas in December, chose a multi-colored gown by the Lebanese designer for the event that celebrated Learning Lab’s mission to provide arts education to underprivileged communities in the city.

The dress, which hails from Elie Saab’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2019 collection, featured black lace panels and a halter-neck collar. She accessorized the column gown with David Webb jewelry.

Jonas, who wore a sleek tuxedo, took to Instagram to joke about the occasion after the couple celebrated their fourth wedding reception in the US in January.

“Walking into wedding reception 100047 like... Haha just kidding,” he wrote. “So happy to celebrate our friends @armiehammer and @elizabethchambers and the amazing work they have done with @learninglabventures,” he posted, referring to the evening’s honorees, Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer.

Chopra later took to the stage to present the pair with the NextGen Philanthropic Leaders award.

“It was surely destiny that one magical night at the Met Gala, at the same table where I met my husband Nick, that I also met these two warm, dynamic people I am lucky enough to call my friends,” Chopra told the audience, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “What connected us on a deeper level is that we understood we have a responsibility as individuals to leverage our position and our privilege to give back — because we can.”

The glitzy gala, which was held at Los Angeles’ storied Beverly Hills Hotel, isn’t the first event that Chopra has chosen to attend in an Arab design.

At the end of January, the star was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a mustard yellow trench coat by Dubai-based modest wear brand Bouguessa.

The stylish Hollywood actress, who kicked off her career with high profile roles in Bollywood films, wore the coat with a simple white blouse, distressed jeans and white lace-up boots.

In November, she took her international bachelorette festivities to the streets of Amsterdam, after a much-reported-on bridal shower in New York, and wore a feathered minidress by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra, straight from his Spring 2018 haute couture collection.

The delicate dress was encrusted with crystals and sequins and featured a feathered cape.