Deals, Dinners and Discounts: Make The Most Of Your Summer in Dubai

Upbeat and active, summer in Dubai is worth every bit of the countdown. Scour the city for incredible offers and deals from one end to another and experience all the activity that comes with Dubai Summer Surprises, Modhesh World and the city as a whole. From fresh food to hot deals, here’s what makes summer in Dubai an amazing season.

Nonstop amazing deals

The best part of the season is Dubai Summer Surprises, nearly two months of shopping and entertainment festivities. Retail outlets throughout Dubai offer amazing deals and promotions that make shopping a truly rewarding experience. Find unmissable discounts on fashion, home accessories and technology along with great deals at theme parks and waterparks, pool outings and summer camps. Make the most of this sales season at Dubai’s world-famous malls, where you can also find amazing raffle prizes up for grabs.

A gastronomic paradise

Ethnic diversity, explorative flavours, time-honoured recipes and innovative experiences – food is an art form that represents Dubai’s eclectic genetic makeup. Summer means that many of the city’s dining outlets curate delicious set menus at a discount, design limited-edition dishes and offer amazing prices so everyone can celebrate this moveable feast.

A getaway close to home

For residents, Dubai’s world-class hotels and resorts are a short drive from home but the experience they afford transports you far away. Many luxurious hotels are offering amazing weekend and staycation packages for locals that include best rates for stays, access to top-notch facilities, spa treatments, dining discounts and more. Look to Address hotels citywide for exceptional summer deals and free nights, along with all-inclusive experiences at Jumeirah hotels and many, many more here.

A fast pass to summer fun

The all-new Dubai Pass gets you pre-paid access to the city’s top attractions, from theme park passes to discounts for Burj Khalifa’s At The Top. You can save up to 60% and enjoy all the great tours, destinations and sightseeing experiences Dubai has to offer. Mix and match what you want to see and design a summer itinerary fit for you and your whole family. Lazy rivers at Wild Wadi Waterpark, indoor skydiving at iFLY or romantic dinner cruises – explore all the possibilities this summer.