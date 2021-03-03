Is Deema Bayyaa Pregnant with Her First Child from Husband Ahmad Al-Helo? (Picture)

Syrian actress Deema Bayyaa has spraked controversy with the latest picture she posted on Instagram.

In the picture, Deema sported a sleveless black blazer dress while placing her hand on her tummy.

She captioned the picture by wishing her 1.5 million followers a happy day, then asked them to share their favorite quotes.

Followers couldn't help but notice Deema's pose as if she was trying to hint that she's expecting, they also poured her post with pregnancy comments.

Deema didn't stay silent and engaged with some commentator, denying that she's pregnant.

One follower wrote: 'I thought you're pregnant,' and Bayyaa answer: 'No, I wish.'

Another one commented: 'I would like to see you pregnant from the love of your life and to give birth to a beautiful daughter like you,' and Deema responded: 'Amen'.