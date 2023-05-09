Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç's divorce is final

ALBAWABA - Oğuzhan Koç and Demet Özdemir finalized their divorce on Monday, months after getting married.

Turkish stars Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç are now officially divorced as of Monday, following many differences the pair faced during their short-lived marriage, which only lasted for 8 months.

The duo decided to head their separate ways quietly and away from the spotlight, after they completed the divorce procedure in the Adalar Court in Büyükada,Turkey.

Demet Özdemir ile 8 ay önce evlendiği Oğuzhan Koç, boşanmak üzere Büyükada’daki Adalar Adliyesi’ne ayrı ayrı geldiler. Duruşmaya Demet Özdemir erken katıldı. 45 dakika geciken Oğuzhan Koç’a ekibi eşlik etti. (2.Sayfa)



Özdemir attended the hearing early, while her now ex-husband arrived with his team to the court 45 minutes late.

Turkish news sited stated a few days ago that the two stars assured the lawyers that they would separate with the two sides in agreement, and thus they would not submit any mutual requests, or show that they had differences of opinion before the court.

Sources explained that their divorce file will be opened in the Adalar Court in Buyukada, which is favored by many celebrities because the procedures move faster there.

Oğuzhan Koç ile boşanma açıklaması yapan Demet Özdemir, iddialar hakkında konuştu. Oyuncu, "Böyle şeylerin çıkacağını biliyordum. Sadece bize özel iddialar olmuyor. Üzücü haberler bunlar, gerçek değil. Anlaşmalı boşanma olacak. Aldatılma iddiaları gerçek değil"dedi.#DemetÖzdemir pic.twitter.com/KDwMFQkYTH — Snob Magazin (@snobmagazin) April 19, 2023

Özdemir told the Turkish newspaper "Snoop" about her decision to separate, saying: "I am not surprised by the allegations that have surfaced, but they do not reflect the truth.. Nothing happened to us like the rumors that surfaced during our relationship.. We have decided to end our relationship out of respect."

Recent rumors suggested that Özdemir might have left her husband for her co-star, Engin Akyürek.

A Turkish program alleged the actress fell in love with her co-star, Engin Akyürek while they were filming the series Adim Farah.