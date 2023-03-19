Demet Özdemir fires back at cheating rumors

ALBAWABA - Demet Özdemir responds to rumors shared by Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş.

Over the weekend, Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş shared news claiming that a married Turkish actress is cheating on her husband with the director of a series who is also married.

And it was immediately speculated that the actress Altuntaş is referring to is Demet Özdemir.

And now, the Between the World and Us actress responded to the rumors with an official statement.

She said: "Is it easy to put people under suspicion? shame on your violent language and shameful act," she added: "While we are going through difficult times as people, we must not forget what we are experiencing in the period and solidarity for the future but I am ashamed of making this statement due to the verbal abuse that was done against me and my married actress friends."

"I will not allow this violence, it has created an impact on me and I will hold those who put me and my fellow actresses under suspicion."

She ended her statement saying that she will fight who ever spreads false news about her, and that she is willing to sue. she wrote: "Enough is enough."