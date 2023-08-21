Demet Özdemir receives hate comments after revealing bikini pictures

ALBAWABA - Demet Özdemir sparks controversy after pictures of her in a revealing bikini went viral.

Turkish actress Demet Özdemir trended on social media after a series of pictures were shared on platform X formerly known as Twitter of her in a revealing bikini.

Fans of the actress called Özdemir's look inappropriate because too much skin was showing while she was with her family enjoying her summer vacation in Bodrum.

"Demet Özdemir, who came to Bodrum for his mother Ayşen's birthday, had a good time with his family members. Demet's affection for her mother, who was by her side after the sea expedition, hugged & kissed her several times, was not overlooked."#DemetÖzdemir

Other fans praised the actress' look and style saying that she looked beautiful even in paparazzi pictures.

The famous actress has recently celebrated her mother's birthday, Ayşen Şener. Followers who saw Özdemir's mother were amazed at her beauty.

In this picture, Demet wrote: "I'm always here for you, my mother."