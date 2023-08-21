  1. Home
  3. Demet Özdemir receives hate comments after revealing bikini pictures

Published August 21st, 2023 - 12:41 GMT
Fans of the actress called Özdemir's look inappropriate (Instagram)
ALBAWABA - Demet Özdemir sparks controversy after pictures of her in a revealing bikini went viral. 

Turkish actress  Demet Özdemir trended on social media after a series of pictures were shared on platform X formerly known as Twitter of her in a revealing bikini. 

Fans of the actress called Özdemir's look inappropriate because too much skin was showing while she was with her family enjoying her summer vacation in Bodrum. 

Other fans praised the actress' look and style saying that she looked beautiful even in paparazzi pictures. 

The famous actress has recently celebrated her mother's birthday, Ayşen Şener. Followers who saw Özdemir's mother were amazed at her beauty.

In this picture, Demet wrote: "I'm always here for you, my mother."

 

 

