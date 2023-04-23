Demet and Oğuzhan officially file for divorce

ALBAWABA - Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç decided to end their marriage only eight months after tying the knot.

And now, Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş just announced that the two Turkish stars, Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç gave instructions to their lawyers to file a divorce case in court after the end of Eid Al Fitr.

The pair will be ending their marriage amid a mutual decision with no requirements between them.

The divorce case will be filed in Beykoz Court because the proceedings there are progressing faster.

Birsen Altuntaş said that the Turkish stars had a very violent fight on her birthday and that was when they decided to file for divorce.

The Turkish actress confirmed the news on social media, she wrote: "It is true that we saw that we had not been able to work our marriage for a while and decided to end it."

"We know that this decision we have taken within the framework of mutual respect and understanding will also affect our families and elders; We are doing our best to carry out this process in the most sensitive way without upsetting or wearing them down."

She added: "We ask you, our members of the press, to approach this process with the same sensitivity."