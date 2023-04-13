  1. Home
Demet confirms divorce after 8 months of marriage

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published April 13th, 2023 - 09:12 GMT
Demet confirms divorce after 8 months of marriage
 Özdemir had left her husband's house

ALBAWABA - Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç have decided to get divorced. 

Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç decided to end their marriage only eight months after tying the knot. 

Earlier, according to Snob Magazin, Özdemir had left her husband's house and moved to live alone, and now the pair are expected to file for divorce in the upcoming days. 

Soon after, journalist Birsen Altuntaş said that the Turkish stars had a very violent fight on her birthday and that was when they decided to file for divorce.

Özdemir had recorded a song for a movie in which her husband Koç stars, but the actress did not attend the movie's premiere that took place a few days ago and did not share any support for her husband or the movie. 

The Turkish actress confirmed the news on social media, she wrote: "It is true that we saw that we had not been able to work our marriage for a while and decided to end it."

"We know that this decision we have taken within the framework of mutual respect and understanding will also affect our families and elders; We are doing our best to carry out this process in the most sensitive way without upsetting or wearing them down."

She added: "We ask you, our members of the press, to approach this process with the same sensitivity."

