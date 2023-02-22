Demet is naked in the shower in new trailer

ALBAWABA - The newest trailer for Demet Özdemir's new series Adım Farah is released.

The second trailer for the new Turkish series Adım Farah starring both Demet Özdemir and actor Engin Akyürek is released.

In the video, the first clip shows Özdemir looking scared after witnessing something, then shows the Turkish actress nude in the shower.

A voice can be heard telling Özdemir: "If you tell anyone, you won't be able to protect neither you nor your son." She responds: "You can do anything to me, just don't touch my son."

In other scenes, the Turkish actress gets abused and beaten, while her son screams her name.

The show will air on Turkish Fox on Wednesday, March. 1.

"Adım Farah," is adapted from the series "The Cleaning Lady," and the new Turkish production is set to star both Özdemir and Akyürek as the lead cast.

The story portrays a former doctor Farah ( played by Özdemir ) who has a sick son and wants to treat him, however, she can't find the right doctor due to the high cost of treatment.

She later finds herself working as a cleaning lady for a gang, where she cleans up traces of their crimes, in return for treating her son.

Farah ends up falling in love with the gang leader, Tahir ( played by Akyurek.)