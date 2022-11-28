Demet opens up about possible upcoming series

For the first time, Demet Özdemir divulged receiving an offer to participate in the series 'My Name is Farah', which may bring her together with Engin Akyürek.

According to media personality Birsen Altuntaş, who works for Turkish TV 100 channel, the offer was sent to Demet after Aslı Enver tuned down the role because she was unable to work due to her pregnancy.

While Demet Özdemir was celebrating her friend's birthday last Saturday, she revealed receiving an offer to take part in the series, as she answered questions by journalists who were waiting for her outdoors.

When asked if Engin would participate in the new series, she said: "I would like to make something clear, I have never hid anything from the press, currently we are discussing the upcoming project.''

She added: '' I won't share many details when it comes to signing a contract, but since the project is still under discussion, I won't be able to to reveal and share details well.''