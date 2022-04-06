Demet Ozdemir Prepares a Surprise for "Aşk Taktikleri" Fans

The famous Turkish movie "Love Tactics" has had great success since it was aired on Netflix last February.

The film which stars famous Turkish star "Demet Ozdemir" and co-stars "Shukru Oiles" is set to have a sequel, as Turkish media sources reported that Ozdemir is preparing a second part of the film after the success of the first, and it is scheduled to be shown in the summer season of this year.

"Love Tactics'' was originally adapted from Heath Ledger's movie 'How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days' , with romantic and drama details. The film revolves around an advertising director and a fashion designer who do not believe in love.

They make bets with their friends that they can make anyone fall in love with them, but by chance they choose each other and they try to make the other fall in love with him by using many different methods.