Demi Lovato And Boyfriend Austin Wilson Are Instagram Official

The 27-year-old singer and 25-year-old model confirmed dating rumors Tuesday by sharing photos together on Instagram.

Lovato posted a black-and-white mirror selfie that shows Wilson putting his arm around her and kissing her on the cheek.

"My [heart]," she captioned the post.





Wilson also shared a mirror selfie that shows him putting his arms around Lovato.

"My love," he wrote.

​

Model Ashley Graham and actresses Debra Messing and Christian Serratos voiced their support for the couple in the comments.

"Gorgeous," Messing wrote.

Lovato and Wilson didn't share other details about their romance, although Wilson was friends with Lovato's friend Thomas Trussell III, who died in October after a battle with addiction.

​

Wilson is Lovato's first official boyfriend since she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in July 2018.

Lovato reflected on her personal struggles and her newfound self-love at the Teen Vogue summit last week.

"I love the person that I am today," the star said. "What I see in the mirror [is] someone that's overcome a lot," she added.

"I've been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. I don't see a championship winner in there, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter [what] challenges are thrown their way."