Demi Lovato Debuts New Tattoo on Their Freshly Shaved Head

Demi Lovato shows off newly side shaved head featuring a new spider tattoo.

The singer took to their Instagram story to debut a new large black spider tattoo on the side of their newly shaved head.

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” Demi wrote as she unveiled the new ink.

“She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web – each one of us having our place in the world.”

The new ink which was made by celeb tattoo artist Dr. Woo, comes just one day after Demi completed another stint in Rehab, and now, the Skyscraper singer is back home and doing well.

Lovato recently announced that they were no longer California sober and that they will be cutting out marijuana and alcohol entirely and are planning to live a sober sober life.

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” explained Lovato. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

Demi Lovato came out as gender non-binary in May 2021 and announced they'd be using they/them pronouns going forward. “Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be,” Lovato wrote on Instagram.



“I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between.”

They continued, “Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all—I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

Lovato added, “This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox.”