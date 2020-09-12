Demi Lovato Finds Real Love with Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato feels "really blessed" to have found love with Max Ehrich.

The 28-year-old singer began dating Max in March before the pair got engaged just four months later, and has said that spending lockdown with him "accelerated" the speed in which their bond grew.

She said: "We were able to share this time together that we wouldn't have normally gotten to spend. And that accelerated our relationship on a level that, you know, you can't really explain to people, but quarantine either makes or breaks deal. And it really made that. So I'm really, I'm really blessed, really fortunate and continuing to count my blessings every day."

Demi also opened up on her life in quarantine with the 29-year-old actor, whom she has been staying with ever since the US went into lockdown.

She gushed: "We started dating. We immediately went into quarantine. I knew I loved him the night I met him. So a week later we went into quarantine. I was like, 'Look, we're quarantining together. Um, cause I love you.'

"We were sleeping on a futon, so we weren't really doing a bunch of cooking or anything like that. We were Postmate-ing and wiping down all the packages."

The 'OK Not To Be OK' singer admitted she isn't a great cook, but said she knows Max is the one for her because he's the "first person" in her life that she's "every really wanted to cook for".

She added: "I did just get a house and I will have a good cooking space for that. But he's the first person in my life that I've ever really wanted to cook for.

"[Rice is all] I know how to cook and I'm not even very good at that yet. So we're mastering that, but he's like a pesca-vegan. So he eats fish, but has certain dietary restrictions. It's really funny cause we work so well together - I'll order my Taco Bell and he'll get his like healthy food."

And Max has even been helping his fiancée stay grounded with guided meditation exercises.

Speaking to SiriusXM, the 'Anyone' hitmaker said: "No matter where we are, what we're doing, he'll either pull out, a meditation guided meditation music thing, or he'll just be like, 'Hey babe, like, hold my hand, let's breathe.' And we do breathwork, where you breathe in one nostril, breathe out the other it's like Kundalini breathwork.

"Whether it's us falling asleep to a guided meditation or waking up to a guided prayer meditation, it's just like those little things that are implemented in my life every day are really making a difference."