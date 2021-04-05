Demi Lovato Gets a $95 Vibrator as a Gift From Gwyneth Paltrow

Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow sent a care package to two-time Grammy nominee Demi Lovato on Saturday containing four XXX intimate items for the boudoir.

The 48-year-old Goop founder sent the 28-year-old pop star the $95 Goop Wellness 'Double-Sided Wand' vibrator, $75 Goop x Heretic 'This Smells Like Demi's Orgasm' candle, $20 Nécessaire 'The Sex Gel,' and $46 Sandoval 'Love' interior aromatic.

The 'water-resistant' intimate massager features 'two independent vibrating ends offering eight pulsating patterns that vary in intensity (64 settings total).'

Demi - who boasts 210.1M social media followers - captioned her unboxing Instastory: 'Wow wow wow! Thank you @gwynethpaltrow! You're a real one.'

Gwyneth previously sent Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian the same exact care package on March 26, and she reacted giddily.

'I've never been more excited, honestly, for a candle,' the 40-year-old reality star said at the time.

'Thank you Gwyneth, I love you, thanks Goop!'

Coincidentally, Kim supported her 'baby' at the drive-in premiere of her four-episode docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil at Beverly Hills' Beverly Hilton on March 22.

Michael D. Ratner's critically-acclaimed rock doc concludes this Tuesday on Lovato's YouTube channel.

In it, the former Disney Channel star details the near-fatal heroin and fentanyl overdose she suffered inside her $8.3M Hollywood Hills mansion back in July 2018.

Demi - who's California Sober - is now 'legally blind with hearing loss and brain damage' after suffering 'three strokes and a heart attack.'

Lovato's post came a week after she confirmed she was 'pansexual' on The Joe Rogan Experience. '[I like] anything, really,' the Anyone songstress shrugged on the March 27th episode.

'In this moment I want to adopt [children] for sure.

I also don't know if I'm going to end up with a guy, so I can't really see myself even getting pregnant. I don't know. I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off.'

Demi (born Demetria) first described herself as 'very fluid' in a 2018 InStyle cover story despite only publicly dating seven men including Wilmer Valderrama and ex-fiancé Max Ehrich.

Regardless, Lovato has always been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights, winning GLAAD's Vanguard Award in 2016.

Last Friday, the New Mexico-born belter dropped her seventh studio album Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over featuring duets with Ariana Grande, Saweetie, and Noah Cyrus.