Demi Lovato Glad to be Alive After 2018 Overdose Incident

Demi Lovato is “grateful” to be alive following her 2018 overdose.

The ‘Anyone’ hitmaker was rushed to hospital in July 2018 after being found unconscious at her LA home, and has now said she’s lucky to be alive after doctors told her she was between five and 10 minutes away from death when she was brought to hospital.

Speaking during an upcoming appearance on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’, Demi said: “The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes, if no one had found me then I wouldn’t be here. And I am grateful that I am sitting here today. Yeah.”

And when interviewer Tracy Smith reminded Demi she’d had a similar conversation about her addiction struggle with her in 2016, the 28-year-old singer admitted it took her brush with death for her to really “wake up” and make changes in her life.

She added: “I was probably 24 when we did the interview, so we are doing this interview, I am in recovery from a bunch of things and I have been sober for however many years but I am still miserable.

“For the first time in my life, I had to essentially die to wake up.”

Demi opens up on her overdose and her life in recovery in her new YouTube Originals documentary series, ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil’, which will premiere on March 23.

The first episode was shown during SXSW Film Festival this week, and in it, Demi revealed she still smokes marijuana and drinks alcohol “in moderation”.

She said: "I've learned that it doesn't work for me to say that I'm never going to do this again... I know I'm done with the stuff that's going to kill me, right?

"Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that's setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker.



"I had it drilled into my head for so many years that one drink was equivalent to a crack pipe... [I've] been smoking weed and drinking in moderation."

Demi admitted she was unsure about being public about her decision because she wouldn't want to encourage people to do the same.

She explained: "I also don't want people to hear that and think that they can go out and try having a drink or smoking a joint, you know?

"Because it isn't for everybody. Recovery isn't a one-size-fits-all solution. You shouldn't be forced to get sober if you're not ready.

"You shouldn't get sober for other people. You have to do it for yourself."