Demi Lovato is happy With 'Dancing With The Devil' Reactions

The ‘Anyone’ hitmaker released her YouTube Originals series, ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil’, earlier this month, which tells the story of her harrowing near-fatal overdose in 2018 as well as her time spent in recovery afterwards.



And although it was difficult for her to open up about the harrowing ordeal, she feels pleased about the overall reaction so far.



A source said: "[Demi] is generally happy with the reaction to her docuseries so far. Demi feels as though she was upfront, honest and open and told her truth. She likes that she was able to share her journey on her own terms and at her own comfortability level.



“[The reason she wanted to make the series] was so that she could tell her story and not have to talk about certain sensitive things that have happened in her life again."



The 28-year-old singer has also reportedly had a tough time doing press interviews amid the release of the series because of the “difficult moments” she’s been forced to relive, but overall she is “glad” she chose to release the documentary.



The source added to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "Doing press has been a little hard for Demi when reporters have asked triggering questions during interviews that have made her revisit difficult moments. It has been upsetting at times, but overall she is glad that she released the docuseries."



Meanwhile, Demi recently said surviving her 2018 overdose has given her a deeper appreciation for the life she has.



She said: "It feels like such a fresh start. I feel like I am the freest I've ever been. It feels great to live in my truth fearlessly. I feel proud, but I also know I'm not hanging my hat up yet.



"I have so much work to continue to do, and the work that I've done has been so exciting because it's opened up my doors to my spirituality, embracing my identity, coming into myself more and just exploring that.”