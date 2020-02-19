Demi Lovato Opens up About Her Battle to an Eating Disorder

The 27-year-old singer and actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of the Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham podcast, where she discussed her renewed eating issues and how they played a role in her 2018 relapse and overdose.

Lovato was treated for bulimia in 2010 and said in 2014 that she nearly returned to rehab for eating issues. Lovato explained how she thought she was in recovery in recent years.

"I'm tired of running myself into the ground with workouts and extreme dieting," Lovato told host Ashley Graham. "I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder when it actually was just completely falling into it. "

"I just realized that maybe my symptoms weren't as obvious as before, but it was definitely an eating issue," she said.

Lovato said she thought she was helping her recovery from an eating disorder and substance abuse issues by throwing herself into workouts.

"I think when you have certain people around you that are telling you certain things, that you should look a certain way, it makes it harder," the star said. "I was just in that situation, and I was just running myself into the ground."

"I honestly think that's what led to everything happening over the past year, was just me thinking I found recovery when I didn't and then living this lie and trying to tell the world I was happy with myself when I really wasn't," she added.

Lovato was hospitalized for an overdose in July 2018.

She performed for the first time since the incident at the Grammys in January, and sang the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV this month.

Lovato showed off a new tattoo on Instagram this month that signifies her "spiritual awakening." She will host a new talk show for Quibi, a short-form streaming service that debuts in April.