Demi Lovato Refuses to Exercise or Count Calories Anymore

The 'Confident' hitmaker refuses to exercise or count calories anymore but admits it is a "different experience" because she feels full of "divine wisdom and cosmic guidance".



Taking to her Instagram account, she shared: "Accidentally lost weight. I don't count calories anymore. I don't exercise anymore. I don't restrict or purge ... And I especially ... don't live my life accordingly to the diet culture ... I've actually lost weight ... This is a different experience but I feel full. Not of food but of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance. Full of peace, serenity, joy and love today (sic)"



Meanwhile, Demi previously admitted she is "so proud" of the person she is today after her overdose.



The 28-year-old singer - who suffered a near-fatal overdose in July 2018 - said: "Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned. It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything. I'm so proud of the person I am today. And I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn't be more grateful that I had someone by my side."



And the ‘Anyone’ singer also revealed she is still living with the lasting effects of her overdose, which she says left her with “brain damage”.



She explained: "I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision. And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry. I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again. I'm grateful for those reminders, but I'm so grateful that I was someone that didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side."