Demi Lovato Says She Didn’t Think Her Health Was at Risk Before Her 2018 Overdose

The ‘Really Don’t Care’ hitmaker was hospitalized in July 2018 after being found unconscious at her home following a near-fatal overdose, and has now revealed she didn’t think her health was at risk because she was smoking heroin rather than injecting it.



Speaking in her upcoming documentary series, ‘Dancing with the Devil’ – which will premiere on YouTube on March 23 – she said: “I am not saying that I have not used needles, but [the night of my overdose] I wasn’t injecting it.



“I was smoking it, which is another reason why I was so shocked when I woke up in the hospital because I was like, ‘No, I’m not injecting it I can’t overdose on it.'”



Elsewhere in the documentary, Demi alleged the man who supplied her with heroin also sexually assaulted her on the night of her overdose.



Explaining she was asked by doctors if she’d had consensual sex, she said: “I remembered him lying on top of me, so I said, ‘yes’.



“It wasn’t until maybe a month after my overdose that I realized, ‘Hey, you weren’t in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.’ That kind of trauma doesn’t go away overnight.”



And the ‘It’s OK Not To Be OK’ singer also said she called her drug dealer when she returned home from an "intensive trauma retreat" in a bid to take back control - but only ended up feeling worse.



She explained: "I wanted to rewrite his choice of violating me. I wanted it now to be my choice, and he also had something that I wanted, which were drugs.



"I called him back and said, 'No, I'm gonna f*** you.’ It didn’t fix anything. It didn’t take anything away. It made me feel worse. That, for some reason, was my way of taking the power back.



"All it did was bring me back to my knees, begging God for help. ... I ended up getting high.



"I thought, how did I pick up the same drugs that put me in the hospital? I was, like, mortified at my decisions."

Demi was initially scared to speak out about what happened to her and admitted she was unsure whether she would be believed.



She said: "Honestly, ever since I watched Rihanna and her pictures get leaked after the Chris Brown incident, I was very uncomfortable with even more of my story playing out in the press and also people maybe not believe me."