Demi Lovato Says She's Excited For The Next Chapter of Her Life With Max Ehrich

The 'Anyone' singer got engaged to the 29-year-old actor last month, and sources have said there's no "explicit timetable" for their wedding plans just yet, as the couple are just "happy to be committed" to each other.



An insider told Us Weekly magazine: "There is no explicit timetable for the wedding just yet. They're happy to be committed to one another and to start the next chapter of their lives."



The source added that Max is "very focused" on moving forward in his music and acting careers, and has the full support of his 28-year-old fiancée.



According to the source, the couple are also "focused on the engagement, getting married and getting a house together", and are interested in becoming parents someday, although they haven't talked about starting a family "in a serious way".



The news comes after Max recently heaped praise on Demi in a sweet tribute posted on social media in honor of her 28th birthday this week.



He wrote: "Words fall short baby. You light up this world & I am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé ... I keep falling more in love with you and your pure heart & soul every moment ... Can't wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart. Happy 28th, my angel @ddlovato (sic)"



Meanwhile, Demi previously admitted she is "falling more and more in love" with Max "every day".



Posting pictures of the pair enjoying a sweet kiss, the 'Sober' hitmaker wrote: "Falling more and more in love everyday with you honey (sic)"



Whilst Max responded in the comments: "more and more every moment baby. thank you for all that you are. I am truly the luckiest man in the world. Cheers to forever and then some (sic)"