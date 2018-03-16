Demi Lovato 'So grateful' for Celebrating 6 Years of Sobriety

(a katz / Shutterstock)

Demi Lovato is feeling "grateful" on the sixth anniversary of her sobriety.

The 25-year-old singer and actress said in a positive message Thursday on Twitter that it "IS possible" to get clean.

"Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible," she wrote after midnight ET.

Lovato followed up with another tweet Thursday morning.

"Today is a very special day for me... I'm officially celebrating 6 years of sobriety!! I'm so thankful to my family, friends and @castcenters for being a part of this journey. A huge part of my recovery was learning to love myself and to give back to others," she said.

Lovato co-owns Comprehensive Assistance Support Treatment (CAST) Centers with Mike Bayer. She announced in January that CAST Centers will offer free mental health counseling to fans prior to shows on her Tell Me You Love Me tour.

"CAST Centers is a treatment center and a wellness program," the star explained in an interview with Good Morning America.

"[It's] basically like a therapy session before the concerts," she said of her initiative. "We have speakers from all over and we're also helping out with different charities from around the country, so it'll be incredible and a very moving and inspiring experience."

Lovato completed treatment for substance abuse and an eating disorder in 2010, and later checked into a sober living facility. She said on the fifth anniversary of her sobriety in 2017 that she's "so proud" of her progress.

