Demi Moore's No-Holds-Barred Personal Memoir is Hitting Bookshelves in Matter of Days

He was famously married to an older Hollywood actress who is one of the most famous names in the industry, and her no-holds-barred personal memoir is hitting bookshelves in a matter of days.

But Ashton Kutcher is remaining supportive of his ex-wife Demi Moore's efforts to air out her past, which includes some intimate details pertaining to both their highly public union as well as their breakup.





Kutcher, 41, knew that Moore, 56, would include details about the miscarriage they experienced before getting married in her forthcoming memoir, Inside Out, a source told Us Weekly.

'Ashton knew what was coming. He had a heads up on what is in the book,' the source close to the actor said.

'He's not mad or disappointed. This is Demi's truth, and he always felt sympathetic toward her. He knows her story and that her upbringing was difficult.'

In the book, which comes out on September 24, Moore reveals that she became pregnant in 2003, soon after she began dating Kutcher, who is 15 years her junior.

Six months into the pregnancy, Moore writes, she lost the baby, and though she and Kutcher tried to get pregnant numerous times with the help of fertility treatments, they were not successful.

During this process, the Ghost actress, who already had three daughters with her previous husband Bruce Willis, married Ashton in 2005.

Six years later, they split when Demi learned he had been unfaithful, and they finalized their divorce in 2013.

'It was a hard process when their marriage ended,' the insider said of the Dude, Where's My Car star. 'They both needed to move on and find their way separately.'

'It's a chapter of his life that he has moved on from,' the source continued. 'He's in a very different place now. But he knows without that experience and relationship he wouldn't be where he is or who he is. He had to go through it to get to this place and he's grateful for it.'

Since splitting with Demi, Ashton went on to marry his former That '70s Show costar Mila Kunis in 2015, with whom he shares two children: daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2.

In her memoir, Moore likens her relationship with Kutcher to a 'do-over.'

'[I was enjoying] a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him,' she writes in her new book. 'Much more so than I'd ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties,' she wrote, as reported by the New York Times who received an advanced copy.