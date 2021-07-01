Denied!! Britney Spears Still Battles for a Conservatorship

Pop singer Britney Spears' request to replace her father's conservatorship with a financial institution was denied on Wednesday by a judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Court documents filed Wednesday deny "without prejudice" the 39-year-old singer's request to replace her father, Jamie Spears, with Bessemer Trust Company of California, as the conservator of her estate.

The request was filed by Spears' legal team in November, NPR reported.

The rejection comes less than a week after Britney Spears testified that she faced abuse at the hands of her family and has been denied the ability to have another child due to being unable to remove an intrauterine device.

Jamie Spears has overseen the singer's $60 million fortune since 2008 when Britney Spears suffered a public mental breakdown and was placed in psychiatric hold.

According the court documents filed Wednesday, the court rejected the "Toxic" singer's request finding her to be "substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence."

Fellow pop singer Iggy Azalea responded to the decision on Twitter, stating it is "basic human decency" to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship of her "Pretty Girls" collaborator.

"This is not right at all," she said.