Dennis Quaid is Engaged to The Love of His Life Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid is engaged to be married.

The 65-year-old actor said in an interview with Extra published Monday that he surprised Savoie, 26, by proposing at sunset in Oahu, Hawaii.





"It was very much a surprise," Quaid said. "It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan. I wanted it to be private."

"She was actually taking a selfie of us and I put the ring in front and said, 'Will you marry me?' -- and then she fell down," he added.

Quaid shared his excitement in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Monday.

"She's a beautiful, beautiful woman. She's an incredible person," he said of Savoie. "I'm really as happy as I can be."

Quaid and Savoie, a PhD student at the University of Texas, were first linked in June.

Quaid was previously married to P.J. Soles, Meg Ryan and Kimberly Quaid. He is parent to 27-year-old son Jack with Ryan and 11-year-old twins Thomas and Zoe with Kimberly Quaid.

Quaid stars in the new movie Midway, which opens in theaters Nov. 8. The film centers on the Battle of Midway during WWII, and co-stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aarn Eckhart, Nick Jonas and Mandy Moore.