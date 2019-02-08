Derry Girls Earns Best Comedy at Broadcast Awards 2019

Derry Girls. (Twitter)

'Derry Girls' scooped he best comedy prize at the Broadcast Awards 2019.

The Channel 4 six-part comedy series - which became a huge hit when it launched in January last year - follows the lives of Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) and her friends as they navigate through their teens in Derry in 1990s Northern Ireland,

During the prestigious ceremony on Wednesday evening (05.02.19), the sitcom bagged an award for best comedy with the judges impressed with the show's "authentic depiction" of what it was like during the conflict in Northern Ireland in the late 20th century.

The Broadcast judges said: "Channel 4 started 2018 with a bang thanks to 'Derry Girls'. Lisa McGee's gang comedy, set in an all-too-real early 1990s Northern Ireland and following the escapades of four teenage girls and a 'wee English fella', was a resounding success.

"Reeling in an average of 3 million viewers across its six-part run, it became C4's biggest new comedy since 2012's Derek.

"Viewers were drawn in by its authentic depiction of what everyday life was like for youngsters against a backdrop of army checkpoints and bomb threats.

"But the clincher was its cast of larger-than-life characters, ably led by breakout star Saoirse-Monica Jackson, with support from Kevin McAleer and Peter Campion."

Meanwhile, Jackson previously teased that the upcoming second series will be "bigger and braver" and even funnier than before.

Speaking to the RadioTimes.com, she said: "In season 2 of 'Derry Girls' it's definitely bigger and braver. I would say there's no second album fare.

"[Creator] Lisa [McGee] has really outdone herself. Not to say same old same old, but the girls are definitely in the same situation, still a disaster, still a bunch of selfish teenagers, still getting themselves into trouble and thinking they're right at all times.

"We always knew that 'Derry Girls' would definitely resonate with Irish people. Never did we expect it to lift off so well across the water here in England, never mind America, Brazil and all these different places, but that's a real testament to Lisa's writing."