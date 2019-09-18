Designers: Gear Up For This Sketch Challenge To Win AED7,000

Do you have what it takes to reinvent the future of transportation? Are you creative, forward-thinking and looking to win AED7,000? If you’ve checked ‘yes’ to all these boxes, you should sign up for the Dubai Self-Driving Congress Sketch Battle on 16 October.

Product designers, graphic designers and artists can explore their creativity at this one-day competition to inspire the most innovative next-generation autonomous mode of transport. Shortlisted participants will present their groundbreaking concepts before a panel of judges from the local and international autonomous driving community to win amazing prizes and trophies. Place first and you get to take home the grand AED7,000 prize, come in second and you win AED3,000.

How do I sign up?

Register online before 25 October and send in no more than three sketches or designs from your portfolio. A panel of judges will review the most promising entries and narrow down the number of game day competitors.

Visit sdcongress.com/sketch-battle/ to sign up and learn more.

How do I know if I can apply?

You can apply if you’re a product designer, an automobile designer, a graphic designer or an artist willing to take on this challenge. UAE nationals and residents of any age are welcome to join.

What will I need on the day?

If you’re among the selected participants, all you need on the day are your sketch materials and a good night’s rest. You can conceptualise beforehand, but you must create your design from scratch on the day of the competition. That means there’s no tracing or copying of exact replicas from before.

This competition takes place at the Future Insights Zone in Za’abeel Hall 5, Dubai World Trade Centre. Registration opens at 11:15am and the competition runs from 12-3:30pm.



