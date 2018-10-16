Desiigner is to Perform in Dubai This Friday

The gig will take place on Friday the 19th of October (Source: ifeofdesiigner / Instagram)

Superclub White Dubai is having one super lit weekend.

as the American Rapper behind the viral Panda, Desiigner, will be performing this weekend.

The gig will take place on Friday the 19th of October, and the surprise is that it’s going to be a free entry! Desiigner will headline White Club’s weekly “Bizaar night”, and he’ll be supported by DJ Chabz and Moky, two of the club’s most popular resident DJs.

One day earlier, on Thursday the 18th of October, White Club will be hosting another international star. As French Rapper and Singer, Maitre Gims, will headline the club’s ladies’ night. Gims is a former member of the hip-hop group Sexion d’Assaut, and has developed a successful solo career.

After hosting Floyd Mayweather, Tinie Tempah, and Akon it seems like White Club is going to have a huge season full of international superstars.