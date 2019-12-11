Devastating Footage Shows Late Shaaban Abdul Rahim's Horse Dead From Grief

Waheed Shaabula, assistant of Shaaban Abdul Rahim, revealed that the late artist's horse has died of sadness and grief.

Waheed explained that they were surprised when the horse had suddenly refused to eat and drink, and when no one could control it.

Waheed said they called a veterinarian, who did not know the cause of his illness until he died of grief over his owner.

Shaaban Abdul Rahim passed away at dawn on December 3 at the age of 62 in Maadi Military Hospital.