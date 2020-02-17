Devastating Video Shows Moroccon YouTuber Sara Ouali PARALYZED Due to a Medical Error During Therapy Session in Korea! 

Moroccan Youtuber Sarah Ouali shared her painful story in a video that was heavily circulated on social media.

Sarah, who lives in Korea, revealed that a health center contacted her for medical sessions and acupuncture, but this treatment caused to paralyze her face and spine, which forced her to stay in bed for nearly a month.

Sarah added that she tried to contact the center in order to know her health condition and to request reports, but they were constantly refusing.

The YouTuber appeared in the video sobbing and devastated, which made social media pioneers sympathize with her, and they launched the hashtag #SarahIsDamagedInKorea in order to support her, and perhaps to spread her voice to reach the largest segment to be assisted with her case.

Some demanded her story be translated to Korean and published across all websites, because the medical center did not care about her because she is an Arab, and indeed some have interacted with the matter and a number of people have translated her story to Korean language.

According to her Instagram bio, Sara Ouali is a Moroccan YouTuber, fashion and beauty blogger, she has 436k followers on Instagram, and 1 million subscriber on YouTube.