Diana Haddad Lights up Dubai's City Walk on New Year's Eve

Lebanese pop star Diana Haddad will perform at a special New Year’s Eve concert at Dubai’s City Walk, El-Mshaher website reported.

Haddad’s band will accompany her for a set of diverse Khaleeji and Arab songs — both old and new, according to the article.

The free concert, organized and sponsored by Meraas, the holding company in charge of City Walk, is part of the “Light Up 2018” celebrations, which will start at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The 41-year-old singer, who currently resides in the UAE, reportedly said she has put together a set that will encourage audience participation, and promised attendees a special, optimistic New Year celebration.

She also said she prayed for the safety and peace of the UAE and all Arab countries.

Haddad, who rose to fame with the release of her 1996 debut album “Saken,” is currently rehearsing for a tour of Gulf and Arab countries in early 2018. She is also preparing her 14th studio album, for which she said she intends to release several videos.