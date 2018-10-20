Dianne Buswell Breaks up With Anthony Quinlan

(anthonyquinny /Instagram)

Dianne Buswell and Anthony Quinlan have split.

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional - who is partnered with Joe Sugg on this year's series - and the 'Emmerdale' actor have gone their separate ways in an amicable break up, but "remain close friends".

Her rep said: "Due to their busy schedules and the distance they have separated but they still remain close friends."

The split confirmation comes following reports the pair had ended things a few weeks ago.

A 'Strictly' source told The Sun newspaper: "Everyone on set's been discussing how close they'd become. It did not go unnoticed by Anthony.

"They are quite a fiery pair and have been clashing a bit more than often lately.

"A couple of weeks ago they just decided enough was enough and ended things. It was only a few days after the Katya and Seann pictures emerged."

Despite the 29-year-old dancer's break up with the Dales star - who plays Pete Barton on the ITV soap - Dianne is said to be having "a lot of fun" on the programme.

The source said: "He's up north and she's down south and things just weren't working any more so they've knocked it on the head despite being quite serious.

"She's having a lot of fun with the show at the moment and is enjoying spending time with her dance partner Joe."

Dianne's split comes after 'Strictly' contestant Seann Walsh was dumped by his girlfriend earlier in the series after he was caught kissing his pro partner Katya Jones, who is married to fellow show performer Neil Jones.