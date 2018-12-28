Did Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split Again?

(Instagram)

They reconciled back in May following a brief split.

And once again it appears as though Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have called it quits on their relationship.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed the pair's absence from each other's social media accounts, with the 25-year-old UK native unfollowing the model altogether.

Known for sharing sweet photos over the holidays, Gigi spent the 2018 season sharing a throwback picture of herself, sister Bella and mom Yolanda with Santa.

'Wishing everyone celebrating a very Merry Christmas,' she wrote.

The last documented time that the Victoria's Secret model acknowledged her beau was on October 21.

At the time, she wrote: 'Flyin home to my happy place,' while cozying up to the shirtless singer.

There are no photos of Gigi on Zayn's Instagram account nor does he follow her - while she still is still one of his 30.2 million fans.

Earlier in the month, the Vogue beauty retweeted a cryptic post from Kehlani that read: 'I do not owe you myself. I do not owe you any information about me beyond what i choose for you to know. I do not owe you strength when i am weak. I do not owe you answers just because you ask.'

Since then many fans have taken to social media to question the couple's current standing.

'have zayn and gigi split up again,' wrote one earlier in the week.

However, December 12 saw the singer release a new track titled There You Are - an intense love song about relying on people.

Some of the lyrics include: 'Friends that I rely on / Don't come through / They run like the rive / But not you.'

'Only you know me the way you know me / Only you forgive me when I'm sorry / Even when I messed it up / There you are'.

Fans are convinced the song is about Gigi in relation to their on-and-off relationship.

The duo were first linked in November 2015, shortly after his split from fiancee Perry Edwards and her split from Joe Jonas.

After a blissful two years, the pair confirmed their split in March 2018 after weeks of speculation - before reconciling in June.