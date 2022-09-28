Did Hailey Bieber Actually Steal Justin From Selena?

On an episode of comedy podcast 'Call Her Daddy' Hailey Bieber commented on allegations that claim she stole Justin Bieber from his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

And although Hailey recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Justin Bieber, she knows that questions about her, Justin and Selena, are always going to be asked.

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper asked Hailey about her link up with Justin back when he was dating Selena.

“Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Gomez]?” asked Cooper.

''This is so crazy. I’ve literally never talked about this ever,” Hailey replied. “A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from ‘Oh, you stole him.’

THIS WEDNESDAY 9/28 Hailey Bieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex. Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only…on Call Her Daddy. pic.twitter.com/TXuc5WuXBg — Call Her Daddy (@callherdaddy) September 27, 2022

“It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”

“She has been in this industry much longer than I have, so maybe there’s something she knows about how it wouldn’t fix anything [for her to speak out],” Hailey admitted.

“I think that everyone is just trying to create this separation, even though there’s clearly not always separation. I have no expectations. I would never expect someone to do that for me. She doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot. I think there’s just no expectations. If that was something that she felt was necessary, then that would be amazing. But I respect her. There’s no drama, personally.”