Did He Just Say She's Old?! Zuhair Ramadan Severely Attacked for INSULTING Statements About Karis Bashar

Zuhair Ramadan, actor and head of the Syrian Artists Syndicate, has sparked outrage and criticism because of his recent statements against his fellow actress Karis Bashar.

Ramadan was guest-hosted by Rajeen Ya Hawa show when he was asked about his opinion of what Karis Bashar said during Syrian Artists Syndicate elections.

At the time, Karis stated that she has been in the art world for 24 years, and she will join Syrian Artists Syndicate only when artist Fadi Sobeih is elected as its president.

Zuhair gave a sharp response saying that he wasn't president of Syrian Artists Syndicate 24 years ago, and at the time Karis did not hold a high school diploma, she just finished 9th grade.

He added that Bashar had recently got her high school diploma, and the new syndicate law allows artists aged between 18-40 to be affiliated, while Karis is currently over 40.

Zuhair Ramadan's statements subjected him to severe attack by the audience.

Twitter users considered that the captain had insulted an important artist with the size and ingenuity of Karis Bashar, pointing out that a small scene of hers equals the entire history of Zuhair Ramadan.

While some said that the president should protect the rights of actors and not make offensive statements against them, and that acting needs great talent and not a "baccalaureate" degree.