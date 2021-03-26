Did Jessica Simpson Want to Drink Alcohol During COVID-19 Pandemic?

Jessica Simpson hasn’t “thought about alcohol” at all amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 40-year-old singer got sober in 2017 and although the past 12 months have been challenging amid the global health crisis, she hasn’t considered using drink to help her get through the year.

When asked what it was like “staying sober this year”, she said: "I have not thought about alcohol. It's weird because alcohol was an easy thing for me to give up. It was holding onto how I romanticized the pain I liked to hold on to."

Jessica also has her husband, Eric Johnson, to help keep her on the right track.

Speaking during an episode of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’ which is set to air on Friday (03.26.21), she added: "Eric and I, both, we look at each other, like, we could not have drank through this."



The ‘Open Book’ author spoke about her sobriety journey in her memoir, where she said she reached rock bottom with her alcohol addiction after a Halloween party at their home in late 2017.

And Jessica later said she had quit drinking so she could “understand” herself, as well as be a better mother to her and Eric’s three children, eight-year-old Maxwell, seven-year-old Ace, and two-year-old Birdie.

She said: “I did make a huge shift in my life. I was at that point in my life where my kids were growing older and they were watching every move that I made.

“I just really wanted clarity. I wanted to understand myself because I didn’t even realize how much I was drinking and how much I was suppressing. I thought it was making me brave, I thought it was making me confident and it was actually the complete opposite, it was silencing me.”