Did Justin Hartley And Sofia Pernas Tie The Knot?

The ‘This Is Us’ actor and the ‘Jane the Virgin’ alum are believed to have tied the knot in secret after one year together, according to reports from People magazine.



According to the publication, Justin and Sofia were spotted at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday (05.16.21) – where they made their red carpet debut as a coupe – with rings on their wedding fingers.



Speculation of the couple’s potential nuptials also surfaced earlier this month, when they were seen on the beach in Malibu each wearing bands on their left hand.



Justin, 44, and Sofia, 31, were first reported to be dating back in June 2020, and made their romance Instagram official on New Year’s Eve (31.12.20).



The ‘Smallville’ alum was previously married to Chrishell Stause from 2017 until he filed for divorce in 2019, with the paperwork being finalized in February this year.



Justin was also married to his ‘Passions’ co-star Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012, with whom he has 16-year-old daughter Isabella.



Meanwhile, ‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell previously slammed Justin for telling her about his intent to file for divorce over text message just 45 minutes before the news was made public.



She said: “I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”



And the 39-year-old beauty also hit out at the actor for making an “impulsive” decision about the future of their relationship.



She fumed: “Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f****** want answers. I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it’s like, we were together for six years. … In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it.



“If that’s really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about [it]. I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that? It’s like, now I have to find a place to live. Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?”