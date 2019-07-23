Did Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Get Her Nose Pierced?

The occasion was the 85th birthday party for Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo Campbell, who often pops up on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.





In a image shared to Instagram on Monday, Penelope Disick, aged seven, and True Thompson, aged one, flanked a very photogenic North West, aged six. Also in the snap were Khloe and Kourtney. Kim posted her photo booth images an hour later.

​

Family first: In a image shared to Instagram on Monday, Penelope Disick, aged seven, and True Thompson, aged one, flanked a very photogenic North West, aged six. Also in the snap were Khloe and Kourtney but no Kim

Mommy pipes up! Kim was quick to take to Instagram to make it very clear that the nose ring was fake and not a piercing on her eldest child. The beauty, who is hoping to become a lawyer one day, wrote, 'Fake nose ring alert!!!"

North was in a print top with a necklace that said NORTH in rhinestones. Sunglasses were on her head and she seemed to have a bit of makeup on as she modeled a fake nose ring.

Kim was quick to take to Instagram to make it very clear that the nose ring was fake and not a piercing on her eldest child. The beauty, who is hoping to become a lawyer one day, wrote, 'Fake nose ring alert!!!"

It also looked as if she had a jewel on her forehead.

True had on a light colored top with gold bracelets and her hair in a top knot. Penelope wore a pale top.

The photo was shared by Kris.

She also added two shots with her youngest kids, Vogue model Kendall and Lip Kit founder Kylie.

And then it was her besties. She was seen with Cici Bussey, Sheila Kolker, and Faye Resnick, among others.

Khloe, 35, almost looked naked and Kourtney, 40, had on a tank top over her bra.

​

The moneymakers: She also added two shots with her youngest kids, Vogue model Kendall and Lip Kit founder Kylie

The moneymakers: She also added two shots with her youngest kids, Vogue model Kendall and Lip Kit founder Kylie

Kim also shared her own images after Kris did so.

The siren, who was cute with a half updo that made her look like Ashley Iaconetti, had on a black top as she puckered up with North.

They also flashed peace signs.

And in one sweet photo she held her fourth child, son Psalm.

​

Bonding time: Kim also shared her own images after Kris did so

This is not the first look at MJ's big bash.

The day before Khloe took to Instagram Stories to share a celebratory family day video.

But despite the day being all about the true matriarch of the family, it was the Kardashian kids that stole the show.

​

Her little baby! And in one sweet photo she held her fourth child, son Psalm

Khloe was a proud mom and aunt as she filmed daughter True keeping a close eye on her cousins.

North, dressed in an orange sweater and legging set, brought a bag to her sister Chicago, one.

The child pulled out a doll and handed it to her younger sibling, as North, dressed in a blue, Cinderella-inspired dress, watched closely.

The Kardashian clan are celebrating Mary Jo's birthday one week early, as she turns 85 next Friday.

MJ was treated to a beautifully decorated, powder blue table setting, and a large, tasty cake decorated with fruit.

Joining in the celebration was Kim, Kylie and daughter Stormi Webster, Kendall, Kourtney and daughter Penelope and son Reign Disick.

​

Yummy: MJ was treated to a large, tasty cake decorated with fruit

MJ was married to Kris' father, Robert Houghton, until 1962.

The two appeared to have divorced, as Robert later died in Mexico in March of 1975.

The Kardashian matriarch went on to marry second husband Harry Shannon, who passed away in 2003.

​

Glamorous: The table was beautifully decorated with a powder blue table setting