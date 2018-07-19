Did Lebanese Actress Carine Rizcallah Just Refuse a Role in a Steven Spielberg Film?
Carine received the best actress award at BIAF earlier this year (Source: carinerizcallah - Instagram)
Follow >
Click here to add Carine Rizcallah as an alert
Disable alert for Carine Rizcallah,
Click here to add Los Angeles as an alert
Disable alert for Los Angeles,
Click here to add Nadia as an alert
Disable alert for Nadia,
Click here to add Stephen Spielberg as an alert
Disable alert for Stephen Spielberg,
Click here to add Steven Spielberg as an alert
Disable alert for Steven Spielberg,
Click here to add Zaid BawabActress as an alert
Disable alert for Zaid BawabActress
Written by Zaid Bawab
Actress Carine Rizcallah surprised her followers and posted a video to her Instagram from her Los Angeles vacation in which she sits next to director and producer Steven Spielberg. Well not really, but she did manage to sit next to his statue!
In the video Carine joked and said that Stephen Spielberg asked her to join the cast of a film he is directing, but she is considering refusing the offer.
Carine is currently in the United States where she is spending a vacation with her friends.
In another story, Carine received the best actress award at BIAF earlier this year and was accompanied by her daughter Nadia to the ceremony.
Want more content like this?
Top 5 is your sugar fix for celebrity, music and pop-culture from the Middle East? Watch and subscribe here.
Top 5 Most Controversial Nadine Al Rasi Moments
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES