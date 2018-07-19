Did Lebanese Actress Carine Rizcallah Just Refuse a Role in a Steven Spielberg Film?

Carine received the best actress award at BIAF earlier this year (Source: carinerizcallah - Instagram)

Written by Zaid Bawab

Actress Carine Rizcallah surprised her followers and posted a video to her Instagram from her Los Angeles vacation in which she sits next to director and producer Steven Spielberg. Well not really, but she did manage to sit next to his statue!

In the video Carine joked and said that Stephen Spielberg asked her to join the cast of a film he is directing, but she is considering refusing the offer.

Carine is currently in the United States where she is spending a vacation with her friends.

In another story, Carine received the best actress award at BIAF earlier this year and was accompanied by her daughter Nadia to the ceremony.

