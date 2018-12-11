Did Maya Diab Borrow Her Dress From Miss United States Rima Faqih?

Could it be that Maya borrowed the dress from her 'friend' Miss United States 2010 Rima Faqih? (Source: Instagram)

Lebanese star Maya Diab recently appeared wearing a dress designed by Lebanese fashion designer Nicolas Jebran to an event.

Miss United States 2010 Rima Faqih, of Lebanese origin, already wore the dress before and it is known that both the beauty queen and Diab are friendly and have already appeared together on many occasions.

Could it be that Maya borrowed the dress from her 'friend'?