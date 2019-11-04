Did Michael Jackson Really Die? Check out His Spanish Look Alike.. Bet You Can't Tell the Difference!

Talented Spaniard Sergio Cortés, known as the doppelganger of the late pop singer Michael Jackson, created a big buzz because of the incredible similarities he shares with the king of pop.





Cortés raised doubts about Michael Jackson's death, especially as he performs concerts covering Jackson's songs and imitating his outstanding dances on stage.

Most recently, Sergio posted a video on Facebook promoting his next concert in Pattaya Island in Thailand on December 23rd, which prompted social media users to ask for a DNA test from Sergio Cortés to prove he is not Michael Jackson.