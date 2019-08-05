Did Myriam Fares Make Fun of Saudi Arabia?

A new video of Lebanese singer Myriam Fares from her last concert in the United Arab Emirates surfaced online.





Fares appears in the video with a Saudi girl from the audience, and many considered the Lebanese singer made fun of banning dancing in Saudi Arabia, as she said to the girl: "Are we allowed to dance if you are from Saudi Arabia?"

The "Ana Wel Shoq" songstress continued to ask the Saudi fan: "And your mom and dad won't say anything?".

Myriam danced with the Saudi girl on stage, yet the video managed to upset a large number of the Saudi public, who considered that the Lebanese artist to be mocking their country, customs and traditions.