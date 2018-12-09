Did Myriam Klink Just Wear a Hijab?
The Lebanese beauty captioned the picture 'This is a towel you idiots, I am drying my hair' (Source: myriamklinkk - Instagram)
Lebanese model Myriam Klink posted a picture to her Instagram account covering her head with a towel in a way that resembles Hijab.
After a storm of negative comments, The Lebanese beauty captioned the picture "This is a towel you idiots, I am drying my hair"
The controversial media personality also disabled comments on the picture.
