Did Myriam Klink Really get Breast Implants?

Lebanese-Serbian Ex Supermodel Model and performer Myriam Klink posted a backstage video while she was doing an interview to her Instagram account.

Myriam was at the premiere screening for the film "Wanted" written and directed by Nibal Arakji that she makes a cameo appearance in.



Myriam came to the film's premiere wearing a jumpsuit that revealed her upper body that hinted she might have done breast implants as her breasts looked larger than usual and many linked that to a previous statement she did once about her intention to make her breasts larger in the show "Hawa Al Horriyeh" (Liberty's Airwave) on LBC channel.

In another story, Myriam has released a new club track titled "Baddi Eyah" (I Want it) in which she collaborates with DJ. Osane.

