Did Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas End Their Marriage?

Priyanka Chopra dropped her second surname, Jonas, from Instagram and Twitter.

And the actress' latest action lead to speculations and rumors to spread all over social media claiming that the couple have went their separate ways.

While Priyanka, 39, did remove “Jonas” from her name on Instagram, she removed her maiden name, “Chopra,” as well. At the time of publication, she only has her first name on her profile.

Her bio now reads simply: Priyanka.

However, Chopra's mom Madhu has dismissed the rumours, ''It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours," she said.

A source close to the actress reveals, “It is totally baseless. Yes, she has removed Jonas and Chopra as well. She is just Priyanka on the bio now. People are overreacting and making random speculations.” The source further asked, “If dropping Jonas equals taking divorce from Nick, then by that logic, what does dropping Chopra mean?”

Nick and Priyanka sparked dating rumors in May 2017 and started dating one year later. They got engaged in June 2018 after two months of dating. They tied the knot in December of that year. They threw two lavish ceremonies, a Christian wedding and then a Hindu ceremony in.

Priyanka and Nick will be celebrating their third anniversary in December.