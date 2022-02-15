Did Rayan Jailer Die?

Celebrity news pages on social media, specifically Instagram, have reported the news of death of Saudi social media star Ryan Anwar Abbas Al-Habbas, known as "Rayan Jailer".

These pages revealed that Rayan died yesterday, Monday, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2022, after suffering a severe heart attack.

The pages also quoted sources close to Rayan that the late had a severe heart attack while sleeping in his relatives' home.

Some social media users in the Arab Gulf mourned the late Rayan Jailer, while some questioned the truth of his death and wondered whether it was a fact or just a rumor he had spread about himself with the aim of provoking controversy.

And the personal page of the Saudi social media star, Rayan Jailer has published a picture of consolation without adding details about the identity of the deceased, which caused a great uproar and a state of doubt, especially since Rayan is one of the characters who constantly raises widespread controversy.